Ripple agrees to hand over company records to SEC

Fintech company Ripple will provide internal audio and video recordings to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Reported by U.Today.

On August 31, the regulator filed a corresponding petition.

We are talking about recordings from general meetings starting from the fourth quarter of 2014, meetings with SBI [Holdings] and a friend. Ripple and a Japanese financial conglomerate entered into a partnership in 2016. As part of the agreement, they created a joint venture SBI Ripple Asia.

SBI Holdings said in December that the Commission’s claim would not affect the status of the XRP token in Japan.

According to the publication, the array of records also includes discussions by Ripple employees of the SEC investigation (December 22, 2020), the company’s prospects in light of the XRP price drop (February 26, 2018) and the centralization of cryptocurrencies (March 30, 2020).

The parties will discuss the exact amount of documents during the meeting.

In early September 2021, Justice of the Peace Sarah Netburn ordered the California-based company to give the regulator access to employee messages in the Slack messenger.

Earlier, the court supported Ripple in the issue of disclosing SEC documents. The regulator is instructed to submit them with a minimum number of revisions.

At the end of August, the fintech company demanded that the Commission provide information on the operations of its employees with Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP, and also requested documents from the Binance cryptocurrency exchange.

On September 9, lawyer Jeremy Hogan drew attention to the SEC’s clarification. According to the documentation, before going to court, the regulator did not publicly call XRP a security.

“The Commission acknowledges that prior to filing the case, certain third parties were interested in XRP’s legal status. However, in response, the Commission did not express its opinion in one way or another, ”the document says.

We will remind, in December 2020, the SEC accused Ripple and its leaders in an unregistered sale of securities under the guise of XRP tokens for $ 1.3 billion. Later, the regulator adjusted the lawsuit, focusing on the actions of Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen.

In July 2021, the company obtained a summons to the court of the ex-director of the department of corporate finance of the department, William Hinman. During the meeting, he said that he had warned Ripple about the risk of XRP being recognized as a security.

