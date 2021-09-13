Rostelecom has banned the use of public DNS for issuing to subscribers in technological networks

11:08 / 13 September, 2021 2021-09-13T12: 08: 54 + 03: 00

Alexander Antipov

Rostelecom sent an official letter to its divisions prohibiting the use of DNS Google, Cloudflare and the doh.opendns.com service.

Rostelecom has banned its divisions from using public DNS, including the most popular ones from Google and Cloudflare. It is recommended that Rostelecom divisions “prohibit the use of Google (8.8.8.8, 8.8.4.4), Cloudflare (1.1.1.1, 1.0.0.1) and doh.opendns.com addresses for issuing a subscriber with BRAS / DHCP and in technological networks”, – says the letter from Rostelecom. According to the Dvach Telegram channel, Rostelecom is probably acting in accordance with the instructions of Roskomnadzor and thus blocking the Runet is being worked out. As previously reported, in September Roskomnadzor plans to test blocking of a number of foreign Internet protocols that hide the name of the site, including DoH, which is being implemented by Mozilla and Google. Such protocols can make it difficult to block access to prohibited resources. To keep the networks working, the agency recommended that companies connect to the DNS services of Russian telecom operators or the National Domain Name System (NDNS) by September 9.

