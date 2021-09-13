Rostov – Krasnodar – 1: 1, video goals, match review, September 13, 2021

In the last round of last season, Krasnodar met on the road with Rostov. To the final match of the championship Victor Goncharenko approached in a stressful state. Before that, Krasnodar lost to Arsenal in the debut match of the new head coach of the Bulls and won only one victory in five games. But the first southern derby ended in victory for Goncharenko (3: 1). And now – a new meeting with “Rostov”. Confrontation with Yuri Semin turned out to be savory.

In the first 30 minutes of the game, “Rostov” practically did not create anything at the gates of “Krasnodar”, but was able to lead the score. Due to Spaich’s own goal, the score changed in favor of the team Semina… Terentyev ran down the flank and hung it into the goalkeeper’s room, while the Krasnodar defender unsuccessfully put his head up and cut the ball into the far corner of his goal.

However, an own goal is not the worst thing that happened to Krasnodar in this match. A minute later, the bulls were in the minority: Krykhovyak hit the leg in the center of the field Sukhomlinova and received a second yellow card. In addition, Krasnodar lost the top scorer Cordoba, who was injured. Goncharenko’s team gave a chance for a goal Almqvistwho broke the rules in his own penalty area. Chief Justice Matyunin it took a look at the replay to make sure I was right. but Cabella did not take advantage of the excellent opportunity, missing from the penalty spot.





In the second half, despite playing in the minority, Krasnodar seized the advantage and soon leveled the score. Spertsyan, who made his debut last season, scored the first for the bulls and a very important goal. Ionov, having shifted to the center from the flank, pulled off two opponents and made a pass to the penalty area, and Spertsyan jumped into a strike position and shot past Pesyakova – 1: 1! Seeing the first goal of the young midfielder, Goncharenko released another young man – Krivtsov, who made his debut in the RPL.

The owners did not like the score, therefore Syomin strengthened the attack – Sow came out instead Komlichenko… Although the head coach of “Rostov” before the game was not eager to release the Gambian, as the forward had not fully recovered. Closer to the goal in the final quarter of an hour was “Rostov”: a dangerous blow Poyarkova was not crowned with success, and in the 96th minute he made a key rescue Safonov…

The southern derby ended in a 1: 1 draw for the third time in the last five matches, and the head coach of Rostov won Goncharenko only two matches out of 11. Krasnodar scores 10 points (seventh place) after seven rounds, Rostov – six (12th position).