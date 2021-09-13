Rubin – Ural, Dreyer goal video, match review, September 13, 2021, RPL

The debut of the newcomer of the hosts took place in the match “Rubin” – “Ural” Anders Dreyer, who in the last days before the closing of the summer transfer window moved to the Kazan club from Midtjylland for € 7 million. Russian fans could remember this 23-year-old player in the youth Euro 2021. In the decisive match of the group stage Denmark – Russia (3: 0), he created big problems for our team and scored the second goal.

Rubin head coach Leonid Slutsky assumed that Dreyer would not immediately show himself in Russia.

“Dreyer didn’t train for the last two weeks, because there were transfers, medical examinations and everything else. I have no doubts about the high qualifications of this player, and maybe, like almost any young player, he will need some time to adapt to the team and the championship. But I am sure that this is a very high-quality player, “Realnoe Vremya quoted Slutsky as saying.

However, Dreyer did not keep expecting effective actions from himself. In the match with Ural, the Dane took the position of the right midfielder in the 4-2-3-1 formation. Rubin’s attack group generally looked powerful, as they returned to the squad with healed injuries Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Djordje Despotovich… Together with the newbie and Sead Hakshabanovich they had to break the defense of the “Ural”. The guests’ head coach Igor Shalimov, of course, understood what problems his team would face. He even switched to playing three center-backs. In the absence of the injured Vladimir Rykov, Alexey Gerasimov and Rafala Augustynyak for the first time, 20-year-old Ivan Kuzmichev came out at the base of Ural.

But even the three central defenders did not save the Urals from a goal conceded already in the 2nd minute. Dreyer scored with the first touch – and how he scored! After the lumbago Kvaratskhelia, the Dane struck a spectacular blow with the heel. None of the rivals were ready for such a blow from Anders. The newcomer proved again that he is in perfect order with technique and quick decision-making.

The rights to the video belong to the National Sports TV Channel LLC. You can watch the video on the Match Premier Twitter account.

Soon “Ural” conceded the second goal – very funny. Spartak pupil returned from lease Artyom Mamin sent the ball into his own goal. Dreyer did not participate in this goal.

Thanks to two quick goals, Rubin calmly controlled the game. Although “Ural” came to life and even earned a penalty, which, however, was canceled: there was a penalty – Ramazan Gadzhimuradov fell even before the Kazan penalty line. And in the 79th minute, Dreyer scored a double. He took advantage of another mistake made by Mamin, ran to the goal, skillfully earned the ball and delivered an accurate shot.

Moreover, in stoppage time, Dreyer scored a hat-trick! After a combination on the left flank and a lumbago, the Dane struck a touchdown from 8-9 meters. Anders felt very well how the episode would develop, and opened in a timely manner at the right point.

It’s funny that Dreyer scored more in his first game at Rubin than Ural (two goals) in the entire league.