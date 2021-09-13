Rublev entered the top 5 ATP rating for the first time in his career, Medvedev retained second place

Russian tennis player Andrei Rublev has moved from seventh to fifth place in the ATP ranking, which was previously published on the organization’s website.

Rublev at the US Open in New York reached the third round, where he lost to the American Francis Tiafo. The Russian has displaced the Spaniard Rafael Nadal from the fifth line of the rating. For the 23-year-old Rublev, this is the highest place in the ATP rankings in his career.

Another Russian, Daniil Medvedev, who won the US Open, retained his second place. The finalist of the tournament Serb Novak Djokovic remains the first racket of the world.

Also Russian Karen Khachanov stepped from 28th to 27th place.

ATP rating, version of September 13:

eleven). Novak Djokovic (Serbia) – 12,133 points,

2 (2). Daniil Medvedev (Russia) – 10 780,

3 (3). Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) – 8 350,

4 (4). Alexander Zverev (Germany) – 7 760,

5 (7). Andrey Rublev (Russia) – 6 130,

6 (5). Rafael Nadal (Spain) – 5 815,

7 (8). Matteo Berrettini (Italy) – 5,173,

8 (6). Dominik Thiem (Austria) – 4 995,

9 (9). Roger Federer (Switzerland) – 3 765,

10 (11). Kasper Ruud (Norway) – 3 440 …

25 (25). Aslan Karatsev (Russia) – 2,074 …

27 (28). Karen Khachanov (Russia) – 1 965.