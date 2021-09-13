Russia can win the Olympics in Paris even without Mikhailov

The Sportbox.ru correspondent talked with the outstanding volleyball player and now coach Dmitry Fomin about the performance of the Russian national team at the European Championship, about its problems and prospects, about who can replace our main star Maxim Mikhailov. The European champion, World Cup winner, four-time European Cup winner was quite outspoken.

The European Volleyball Championship, which takes place in four countries – Poland, Czech Republic, Finland and Estonia, is in full swing. Almost all quarterfinalists have already been decided, and at the end of the week the best teams will compete for medals.

– Dmitry Alexandrovich, were you surprised that the Russian national team, the silver medalist of the Olympic Games, hardly took the second place in the group stage?

– It was unexpected. Moreover, at the European Championship we got the weakest group.

– Do you think so?

– Yes. The Netherlands according to the FIVB rating (International Volleyball Federation. – Note Sportbox.ru) are not even in the top ten. Turkey is in 19th place, and our team managed to lose to her. The rest of the rivals in the group are even lower. We were lucky that the Finns fought to the end at home and beat Turkey in a tie-break. Otherwise, the Russian national team would have become the third in the group. Although … Now we have a very complex mesh. In the quarterfinals, they will have to play with Poland, the reigning world champion.

– Does the absence of Maxim Mikhailov strongly affect the team’s game?

– Of course. That’s noticeable. But the question arises: do we really have no strong diagonal in our country? There is Maxim Zhigalov, Viktor Poletaev … Unfortunately, due to health problems, Poletaev did not come to Europa, but he has good data. Yegor Kluka played this position more often in Tampere. However, he has a different role – an outplayer. The move of the coach Tuomas Sammelvuo is curious, but Yegor does not always cope with the new role. The problem of the diagonal remains.

Maxim Mikhailov / Photo: © REUTERS / Valentyn Ogirenko

– Some volleyball players say that after the Olympics it is difficult to tune in to the European Championship, they say, there is not enough strength and emotion.

– Ha ha! Imagine that the pilot, before the flight, suddenly says to you: “I am very tired, I will not fly. The flight is canceled. ” Real professionals never get tired. And do not become limp! Our beach-goers Krasilnikov and Stoyanovskiy took silver at the Tokyo Olympics, and soon they were relegated to the 1/8 finals at the European Championships. Tired too? But why then did the Norwegians Mol and Sorum, as in Tokyo, win again? They did not complain of fatigue, but went about their business. Do not follow the example of football players. They always have excuses – either the coach is bad, or they were condemned … After the Russia-Malta qualifying match, it was a shame for such a game. I came to the conclusion: no matter how you change the coaches of the national team, nothing in our football will change.

– Let’s go back to volleyball. Were you worried about the outcome of the first round of the playoffs between Russia and Ukraine?

– Psychologically, it was easier for the rivals – no one bet on Ukraine. On the contrary, our guys were burdened with a great burden of responsibility. In addition, the match took place in Poland, where local fans were rooting for the Ukrainians with might and main. I did not rule out that there could be provocations. After the first game, which we lost, it became anxious. There were many mistakes at the reception, often they could not break through someone else’s block. But the Russian national team is higher in class, and it should have won. True, the match turned out to be nervous. Kluk also injured his elbow. Hope it will work out.

– Which team’s performance impressed you the most?

– So far, France and Poland look the best. In my opinion, the French are now a more powerful team than Russia without Mikhailov. The Poles serve very well – Wilfredo Leon has a killer serve. Plus, they have the advantage of their site. It will be very difficult to win the championship. France also fell into our half of the grid.

– The Tokyo Olympics are already over, but the sediment remains after the lost final. How to explain that the Russian team, having won back after 0: 2 in games and confidently leading the score in the decisive set – 6: 3, eventually lost to the French? Why didn’t you endure it? Believe in victory early?

– I wouldn’t blame anyone. It’s just that the French played stronger in the end than we did. They managed to add. The French national team has tremendous willpower. I would like to note that this team made it to the Olympics with difficulty. In the semifinals of the qualifying tournament, the French were on fire in the match with Slovenia – 0: 2. But we won three games in a row. In Tokyo, the “tricolors” took only fourth place in the group. But in the playoffs they won Poland, Argentina and Russia. They reached their peak at the most important moment. It’s a shame that our volleyball players had the opportunity not to let the French team into the playoffs. But, having already secured a place for themselves in the quarterfinals, they could not tune in to that match in the group. And if ours had won, the French would have gone home ahead of schedule.

“It’s too late to bite your elbows now.

– Agree.

– Maxim Mikhailov is already 33. Can the Russian team take gold at the 2024 Olympics in Paris without him?

– I think yes. We have a lot of talented players.

Dmitry Fomin / Photo: © ASK Volleyball Club

– If after some time you are invited to the coaching staff of the national team – besides Sammelvuo, will you go?

– I will not be invited. I’m telling the truth, but officials don’t like it. For the All-Russian Volleyball Federation, I am like a bone in the throat. For example, I do not understand why a strongly updated team was sent to the European Women’s Championship – without Goncharova, Fetisova, Koroleva … The youth were thrown under the tanks. Of course she lost. And in the strongest squad the Russian national team could reach the final. It turns out that we didn’t need the European Championship. So what? The situation with the head coach also raises questions. Does Sergio Buzato stay to work until the Paris Olympics or not? The Federation is still silent. It scatters its responsibility into collective irresponsibility. And in my opinion, at all major competitions, not only the head coach of the national team should be responsible for the result, but also the people who appointed him.

Igor ZVONAREV