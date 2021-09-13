Russian companies will release tablets on the domestic Skif processor next year

A number of Russian manufacturers have announced their readiness in the near future to release tablets based on the Russian Skif chipset, developed for mobile devices. According to the developers, the performance of the new item is approximately equal to the solutions used in the iPhone 6 and iPad Air.

On Friday, several Russian manufacturers announced their plans to release Skif-based tablets during the presentation of the model organized by the developer – Scientific and Production Center Electronic Computing and Information Systems JSC (NPTs Elvis). It is expected that the first tablets will appear in 2022, and mass production will be launched a year later.

The Skif processor (1892ВА018) is intended for use in tablets, smartphones, autonomous and / or industrial robots, information infrastructure and other technical solutions. SPC “Elvis” has been developing the processor for four years. According to the head of the center, Anton Semiletov, models based on Skif chipsets will be able to work with displays with a resolution of up to 4K, and devices based on them will be able to have two cameras up to 16 megapixels.

SPC “Elvis” was created back in 1990 on the basis of a division of one of the enterprises that developed solutions for space electronics – NPO ELAS. The center has extensive experience in the development of semiconductor solutions for space, industrial computers, tablets, information security products, IP video cameras, IP telephony.

According to the Russian computer manufacturer ICL, the company will start producing the first Skif-based tablets by mid-2022, and if necessary, production volumes can grow to 300,000 copies annually. By the end of 2022, BytErg intends to present serial samples on a similar platform, and mass production can be launched at the end of 2023 – up to 700,000 tablets per year.

According to Elvis SPC, in addition to these companies, development kits have already been received by the Information Innovation Company (IVK), the Open Mobile Platform (OMP is a subsidiary of Rostelecom, which develops the Russian OS Aurora), as well as a developer of systems and means of telecommunications, information protection Research Institute “Scale”. The developers claim that more than 100 private companies have shown interest in the new mobile platform.