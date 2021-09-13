“Salavat” with fanaticism, “Ak Bars” without fanaticism

Team of the week – “Salavat Yulaev”

In the offseason there were a lot of jokes about the “young and fresh” roster of “Salavat Yulaev”, but despite this the Ufa team showed the best start in the KHL in their history. Tomi Lamsa’s team won five matches in a row with a total score of 23: 7 and tops both the East and the league table. This week, Salavat hit Metallurg, Spartak and Neftekhimik. Especially painful was “Magnitogorsk” (the biggest victory over this rival in history), which received seven goals, a little less – “Neftekhimik” with five. The main car is 35-year-old Nikolai Kulemin, who was recently sent to a hockey retirement, and now he has already scored five goals from the start of the championship. Kolya-goal in the list of snipers is second only to Vadim Shipachev. Also, Alexander Kadeikin is gaining points in five games in a row.

Also, the start of the season was a success for the Moscow clubs. Dynamo have been unbeaten since the start of the championship, scoring at least four goals per game and conceding a maximum of two. “Spartak” has only one defeat – from the leader of “Salavat Yulaev”. CSKA under the leadership of Sergei Fedorov lost only the Opening Cup to Avangard and won four other matches, including against Ak Bars and Lokomotiv.

Failure of the week – “Ak Bars” and Co

But not all favorites are all right. “Ak Bars” continues to play without fanaticism. This week Kazan has two defeats in three matches (from the start of the championship – four in six) and it was especially painful at the game in Minsk. During the match, the guests were leading 2: 1, but managed to miss four (!) Unanswered goals in the third period, three of them in the last five minutes. Failure commensurate with the recent game against Kunlun. We can say that this is only the beginning of the championship, but before the team of Dmitry Kvartalnov such freaks were not peculiar. Now “Ak Bars” is in seventh place in the East, and even lower in terms of lost points.

At the same time, “Avangard” lost two matches out of three this week, the Omsk team after the Opening Cup had no victories in regulation time. The team misses a lot for themselves and scores little. Bob Hartley says he is not happy with the game, but blames a large number of injured, including newcomers. Also, “Lokomotiv” is only in ninth place in the West, but the mood was improved by a dry victory over Riga “Dynamo”. SKA also has its own problems, which changed Alexander Samonov for two matches in a row and conceded frankly curious goals. Event of the week – breakthrough by Michkov and other young players

Russian Next One Matvey Michkov from the first matches in the KHL begins to justify hopes, and they are very high on him. Already in the third game in the KHL, against “Admiral”, he not only scored his debut goal, but also scored 3 (2 + 1) points at once. Maksim Kitsyn and Vladimir Tarasenko scored in the KHL younger than him, and then only by a few days. And among those who scored three points per game, he is definitely the youngest.

It is worth noting that the second player born in 2004 also made his debut in the KHL. – This is the 17-year-old forward of “Neftekhimik” Raul Yakupov, he is Nail Yakupov’s cousin. Also, Dynamo defender Nikita Novikov became the youngest team goal scorer in KHL history (18 years, 1 month and 18 days). The 20-year-old Dynamo striker Dmitry Rashevsky scored his debut goal in the league last week, and this week he entered the top 5 KHL top scorers with seven points in four games. In addition, 20-year-old CSKA striker Matvey Guskov (son of Alexander Guskov) scores goals in two games in a row.

Records of the week

Forward “Salavat Yulaev” Teemu Hartikainen came out on top in points in the KHL among Finnish players, beating Petri Kontiola.

Players of the week

CSKA goalkeeper Ivan Fedotov won three wins this week, reflecting an average of 96.8% of the shots.

Dynamo defender Vyacheslav Voinov, who missed the whole season, played only two matches, but has already given five assists at once with a usefulness of “+5”. Lokomotiv player Rushan Rafikov took the lead in the scorers’ race among defenders, having 4 (1 + 3) this week.

Jokerit forward Kalle Kossila, who plays his first season in the KHL, scored 6 (3 + 3) this week. Kunlun striker Brandon Yip scored 5 (3 + 2) points, in total he has a four-game scoring streak. Dynamo forward Vadim Shipachev scored 5 (2 + 3) in just two matches, he never leaves the court without scored points in any championship game.

Quote of the week

“Pasha is 43 years old, he is one of the most, if not the most famous hockey player on the planet. It will be right if he personally announces his plans when he is ready. Now he trains, continues to train according to his individual program. Until the KHL deadline at the end of December he will make the final decision and personally notify about his plans “, – agent Dan Milstein about the future of Pavel Datsyuk.

Goal of the week

If, after such a pass by Dmitry Kagarlitsky, Christian Henkel would have missed an empty goal, then, probably, it was possible to end the hockey career:

Bullet of the week

Severstal forward Igor Geraskin flies and scores shootouts:

Save of the week

Application for Save of the Year from Lokomotiv goalkeeper Edward Pasquale:

Memory of the week

10 years have passed since the worst Russian sports tragedy – the death of the Lokomotiv team in a plane crash. Mourning events were held on the anniversary, and the Yaroslavl ice hockey club held a match for the first time during this time. Moreover, it was with the Minsk “Dynamo”, the game with which the team was heading on September 7, 2011 …