Selena Gomez named her best song and thought about leaving music

It seems to the young singer that she has already released her best song.

American singer Selena Gomez is only 28 years old, and she is already thinking about leaving music. In the April issue of Vogue magazine, there was a big interview with the young artist, in which she talked about her disappointment that her work has not yet gone beyond her personality, whatever that means.

“It’s hard to keep making music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously,” she admitted. – I had moments when I thought: “What’s the point in this? Why am I continuing to do this? ” Lose You to Love Me was, in my opinion, the best song I have ever released, but for some people it was still not enough. I think there are a lot of people who like my music, and for that I am so grateful, because of them I continue, but I think the next time I release an album, things will be different. I want to try again before maybe I quit music. “

When a journalist asked the star what she would do outside of her musical career, Selena replied that she wanted to spend more time producing and “give herself a real chance” to act in films.

Recall that the singer has released three solo albums and three more as part of the group The Scene. On March 12, Gomez’s short-playing disc in Spanish Revelacion will be released. In addition, she has been involved in more than 30 films and TV shows as an actress or a voice for a character. In 2017, the drama series “13 Reasons Why” began to appear, in which the girl acted as a producer.

