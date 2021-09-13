Selena Gomez publicly ridiculed her own wardrobe

“I look at the pictures and realize that I am completely orange.”





In an interview with Vogue magazine, Selena Gomez spoke about her most unfortunate looks. One of the social events, which the singer still recalls with horror, turned out to be the fashionable Met Gala event held in 2018.

According to Gomez, she then came out in a white dress with a deep neckline, which emphasized the star’s unfortunate makeup. The fact is that the singer went too far with the tonal means, but noticed it only under the camera flashes.

“I was already going to the event, but we decided to add a little tone. When I applied the lotion to my body, it looked very beautiful, but over time it began to darken. I didn’t know this would happen. I go and try to look beautiful … But I look at the photos and I realize that I am completely orange, ”Selena shared.

I must say that the star reacted to her fashion failure with humor and even shot a comic video on this topic. On the video, Gomez captured her escape with the caption: “When I saw my pictures from the Met Gala.” “The main task that evening was to get out of there faster,” added the singer.