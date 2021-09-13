Sennheiser Unveils Its Most Affordable Active Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones

Sennheiser, known for its advanced music equipment, has unveiled the CX Plus True Wireless headphone, starting at $ 180. These are the most affordable active noise canceling headphones in the manufacturer’s portfolio today.

The headphones are available in black and white cases and will go on sale in the near future – in some regions, the model will appear in stores on September 28th.

So far, to purchase a new set of Sennheiser’s wireless active noise canceling headphones, you need to spend from $ 300 (for the Momentum True Wireless 2 model). The new CX Plus are part of a strategy to sell more affordable solutions. As for the models without noise cancellation, earlier this year the manufacturer cut the price of the $ 200 CX 400BT True Wireless by half, and in July the CX True Wireless appeared for $ 130 – with similar sound quality, but longer battery life.

With the introduction of the CX Plus, Sennheiser is offering an active noise canceling option that costs a lot less than the AirPods Pro (starting at $ 249), significantly surpassing their sound quality. The novelty supports most of the functions of Momentum True Wireless 2: in addition to noise cancellation and transparency mode, if you need to talk without removing the earbuds from your ears, it supports automatic pause when the earphone is removed from the ear, and there is also a 7-mm ultra-compact TrueResponse driver used in many models of the company.

For the first time, the manufacturer used the Qualcomm aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codec, when working with a compatible smartphone, it provides better sound quality than standard SBC, AAC and regular aptX codecs.

According to Sennheiser, the earbuds will last up to 24 hours with the case, but there is no exact data on battery life on a single charge. Like the Momentum True Wireless 2 and CX True Wireless, the new CX Plus meets the IPX4 waterproof rating, just enough to keep out sweat or rain.