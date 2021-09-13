Sochi tennis player Elena Vesnina can get copies of stolen medals

The IOC is ready to prepare new Olympic awards for the athlete.

The International Olympic Committee wants to consider the issue of making new Olympic medals to replace the stolen ones for the Russian tennis player Elena Vesnina…

This will happen if a request is received from the Russian Olympic Committee.

– There is a procedure for NOCs to deal with such situations with the IOC. If the ROC contacts the IOC using the established mechanism, the IOC will consider this issue, – quotes the IOC representative RIA Novosti.

On September 12, Elena said that her house in the Moscow region of Istra was robbed. Unidentified persons broke down the door to enter the house, then broke into the safe and took both Olympic medals, as well as jewelry and other valuables outside the safe. According to the athlete, she and her husband forgot to turn on the alarm: at the time of the robbery, it was turned off. The police opened a criminal case.

Vesnina is the 2016 Summer Olympics winner in Rio de Janeiro in doubles, as well as the silver medalist in the mixed doubles at the 2020 Tokyo Games.