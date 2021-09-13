Software: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

The National Coordination Center for Computer Incidents (NKTsKI) of the FSB notified Windows users of a dangerous vulnerability of the system. This was reported on the website of the organization.

Specialists of the NKTsKI FSB noticed that Microsoft’s OS contains a so-called zero-day vulnerability – a kind of system flaw, from which a protective algorithm has not yet been invented. The problem appears under the identifier CVE-2021-40444. According to experts, the vulnerability allows various malicious software to be injected using the MSHTML mechanism.

“NKTsKI notes that given the increased interest of cybercriminals in this vulnerability and the lack of official fixes from Microsoft, prerequisites are created for mass infection of users with various malware,” the report says. According to analysts of the organization, the information should be of interest to OS users and system administrators.

As a temporary precaution, experts recommend disabling the installation of ActiveX components, updating the antivirus software on the computer, and with caution when opening letters received via the Internet that contain office documents.

The vulnerability described by experts from the NKTsKI FSB was discovered by enthusiasts in early September. The problem has been recognized by Microsoft and has received a critical status and a severity level of 8.8 out of 10.