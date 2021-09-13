Sony: DNS store raised prices for PS5 on its own

Last weekend at the store DNS sold a PlayStation 5 kit with one game for almost 62 thousand rubles, which is significantly higher than the recommended price. Officially, the console costs 50 thousand rubles, and the most expensive game in retail is 5.5 thousand rubles.

Then “Championship»Sent a request to Sony and DNS. At the time of this posting, only a PlayStation representative responded. According to him, there was no increase in value on the part of the manufacturer – the store operated independently.

By the way, tomorrow, September 14, at 10:00 Moscow time, sales of a new batch of PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition will begin in DNS. Prices for both versions of the console were not disclosed, however, in the comments to the publication, a potential increase in value from the store is actively discussed.



Related news “She’s insulting history.” The players criticized the skin color of the heroine of God of War Ragnarok

Consoles, as well as other gaming hardware such as video cards, are now in short supply. This was due to a shortage of semiconductors for production and record demand for devices. Initially, the companies hoped to satisfy the hype in the fall of 2021, but even the most optimistic forecasts have already shifted to 2022.