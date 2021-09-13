The Beelink LZX nettop is based on the Chinese x86 processor KaiXian KX-6640MA

Beelink has prepared a very outstanding product for the release – the LZX nettop. Against the background of other devices of this class, the novelty stands out for its hardware platform. Instead of the usual x86-processors from Intel and AMD, it is based on the KaiXian KX-6640MA chip from the Chinese “processor builder” Shanghai Zhaoxin Semiconductor.

Recall that the Zhaoxin company was created as a result of a deal between the Taiwanese company VIA Technologies and the government of the Celestial Empire. The aforementioned KX-6640MA is a 4-core x86-compatible processor with 4MB L2 cache, integrated C-960 graphics supporting resolutions up to 4K, 25W TDP, and operating frequency from 2.1 to 2.6 GHz in dynamic overclocking.

If we talk about performance, then, for example, in the Geekbench 5 test package, the Zhaoxin KaiXian KX-6640MA processor demonstrates the performance level of the Intel Celeron N4100 (4 cores / 4 threads, 1.1 / 2.4 GHz).

The basic configuration of Beelink LZX includes 8 GB of DDR4 RAM (expandable up to 64 GB), a 256 GB NVMe drive and a terabyte 2.5-inch hard drive. There is a second M.2 slot for SSD with SATA 6Gb / s interface. The mini-PC is also equipped with six USB 3.2 Gen1 ports, two Gigabit Ethernet, a Wi-FI 5 wireless module, a pair of 3.5 mm audio jacks and two HDMI 2.0 video outputs.

In foreign retail, the basic version of the Beelink LZX nettop can be purchased for about $ 270.

TechSpot