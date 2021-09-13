The chief judge of the RFU will resign :: Football :: RBC Sport

The head of the RFU refereeing department, Viktor Kashshai, will soon leave his post, according to RBC sources. Hungarian specialist has held this post since the beginning of 2020

The RFU will soon announce the resignation of the head of the refereeing department of the organization, Viktor Kashshai. This was reported to RBC Sport by a source in the RFU and an interlocutor familiar with the situation. RBC contacted the RFU press service.

“The decision to leave him has been made. The parties made a mutual decision, “- said a source in the RFU.

“There is an ambiguous opinion about him within the RFU. They expected him to work better with referees. At the same time, the parties part without mutual grudges, ”said another interlocutor of RBC. In the near future, Kashshai’s departure will be officially announced, RBC sources add.

Last week, Sport-Express reported that Kashshai has recently stopped organizing briefings for the Premier League referees. In particular, such analyzes did not take place after the 5th and 6th rounds. During the same period, classes for assistant judges were canceled, which had also been regular before.

Kashshai was appointed to the RFU refereeing department in early January 2020, RBC reported. In this post, the Hungarian specialist replaced Alexander Egorov. In September 2019, the teams of the Russian Premier League expressed distrust to Egorov due to the low level of refereeing in the championship.

But after the appointment of Kashshai, scandals in Russian football continued. One of the most striking episodes was the refereeing in the match “Spartak” – “Sochi” (2: 2) in Moscow. Then the guests scored both goals from the penalty spot, the second was realized in the very ending. After the game, the owner of “Spartak” Leonid Fedun expressed dissatisfaction with the refereeing and said that he would remove the team from the championship. However, this did not happen.

In turn, the Fratria association of Spartak fans advocated the dismissal of Kashshai and the head of the RFU Referee Committee Ashot Khachaturyants.