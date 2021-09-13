the developers of God of War Ragnarok explained the unusual image of Thor

Immediately after the publication of the debut trailer for God of War Ragnarok, Santa Monica Studio shared drawings of characters from the upcoming action adventure. Thanks to this, it became known that users will see a large Thor with a beer belly. Why they decided to make the god of thunder just like that, the developers explained in a recent interview with Game Informer.

Reporters spoke with God of War Ragnarok director Eric Williams and creative director Cory Barlog. In a conversation, the development manager said: “Well, I don’t know, we just wanted him to be a big guy, you know. There is a Marvel interpretation – that’s one thing. It is interesting. [Но] we wanted to delve a little deeper into the mythology itself “… Williams then mentioned the tall people he knows in reality: “Their presence is immediately felt. And this is not always due to the muscles. You see, they are just like a human wall. And this is a divine wall, so it was very important “…

Williams’ words were added by Barlog: “I think there is something incredible about it, that not everything has to be as brilliantly muscular as the Hulk in order to remain fantastic, powerful and intimidating.”… According to the director of the game, he wanted Thor to feel almost like a child who doesn’t need to grow up. He already has the strength and ability to do as he wants.

God of War Ragnarok will release in 2022 on PS4 and PS5, with no exact release date announced yet.