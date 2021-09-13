The first country to recognize bitcoin started buying cryptocurrency: Cryptocurrency: Economy: Lenta.ru

El Salvador, which became the first country in the world to recognize Bitcoin as legal tender, began purchasing cryptocurrency. The first transaction on the eve of the entry into force of the relevant law was announced by the President of the country Nayib Bukele in his Twitter-account.

“El Salvador just bought his first 200 bitcoins. Our brokers will buy even more by the deadline, ”he said.

As a sign of support for El Salvador, Twitter and Reddit users began buying bitcoins. They staged a promotion in which it is proposed to spend $ 30 to buy a small fraction of bitcoin. As a result, the price of the most popular cryptocurrency has gone up. According to CoinMarketCap, by the morning of Tuesday, September 7, the cost of bitcoin exceeded $ 52,000 per coin.

El Salvador was the first in the world to recognize bitcoin as an official means of payment. The government of the country has created a fund for $ 150 million – Salvadorans can receive $ 30 in bitcoins on their electronic wallet.

The problem for the republic was the position of the World Bank, which refused to assist in the spread of bitcoin. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) noted that it faced “macroeconomic, financial and legal problems” in connection with the transition of El Salvador to bitcoin.

In addition, the IMF saw a danger in the recognition of bitcoin as the national currency. The fund decided that cryptocurrencies could become a popular payment method in countries with high inflation and unavailable banking services. As a result, experts pointed out, there is a risk of instability in domestic prices.

The Salvadorans themselves were also dissatisfied: at the end of August in the capital of San Salvador, hundreds of dissatisfied citizens took to the streets to challenge the recognition of bitcoin as the national currency. Latin Americans have taken up arms against the government of El Salvador out of fear that the introduction of cryptocurrency will contribute to corruption.