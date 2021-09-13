The first tablets based on the Russian Skif processor will appear in 2022. Promises power like iPad Air and iPhone 6

The Russian research and production center Elvis told RBC that in 2022 the first tablets based on the Russian Skif processor from ICL and BaytErg will be released. Their mass production will begin in 2023.

The press service emphasizes that the computing power of the Skif will be at the level of the Apple A7 and A8 processors. They were used in the iPad Air and iPhone 6.

Also, the chip is suitable for use in “smart” cameras, telecommunications infrastructure, and even in autonomous robotic systems.

Andrei Tikhonov, president of the Trusted Platform association, says that Skif-based devices will be popular among government agencies.

In the future, government agencies, enterprises with state participation, large customers who require a high level of security may become interested in Skif-based tablets and smartphones.

It should be noted that Skif-based tablets will not be the first devices with a Russian processor. In 2019, a tablet with an Elbrus processor was released. True, he had problems with power consumption.

“Elvis” promise that in “Skif” this defect will be corrected. [Коммерсантъ]

