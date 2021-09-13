The head of the selection of “Spartak” Averyanov will leave the club. In August, their sports director left

Head of the selection department of the Moscow “Spartak” Alexander Averyanov will leave the club in the near future. The corresponding decision was made by the leadership of the red and white, according to “Sport Express”.

Earlier it was reported that Averyanov will leave “Spartak” in early August – after the sports director Dmitry Popov.

Averyanov worked at Spartak from 2007 to 2019. Also, the specialist returned to the club in August 2020.

Recall that in August 2021, another specialist left the Moscow team. The sports director of Spartak Dmitry Popov announced his retirement.

“It turns out that our squad is formed by a former coach, while with the new one we are trying to build a football that is exactly the opposite of the previous one! In such a situation, I do not see the point in further staying in the club. I don’t hold on to the place and don’t want, excuse me, to be patient. I am also tired of being constantly humiliated by the wife of the club owner, ”said Popov before leaving.



