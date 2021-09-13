The KHL match “Avangard” – “Kunlun” was postponed due to the concert of the participant of the show “What happened next?” Alexey Shcherbakov

The Kontinental Hockey League has postponed the regular season match between Avangard and Kunlun Red Star. This was reported by the press service of the league.

“In connection with the appeal of the Avangard management due to the workload of the Balashikha Arena, as well as in agreement with the Kunlun Red Star, the League, in accordance with Article 56 of the KHL Sports Regulations, decided to postpone the date of the match”, – reported to the KHL.

Later it became known that the date of the match was changed, because on the day of the match, September 25, a stand-up concert of comedian Alexei Shcherbakov will take place at the Balashikha Arena.

Vanguard’s game with Kunlun has been postponed from September 25 to November 13.

Alexey Shcherbakov is a participant of the Stand Up projects on TNT and “What happened next?” on youtube.

