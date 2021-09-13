“The Super League is dead. I don’t know why Real Madrid, Barça and Juventus continue to cling to her ”, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge reports – Football

Former FC Bayern general manager Karl-Heinz Rummenigge expressed his views on the creation of the Super League.

“There are three clubs [«Реал», «Барселона», «Ювентус»]that keep the Super League alive, at least from a legal point of view. In sports, it’s hard for me to see a three-club competition.

I don’t know why these three continue to cling to it. But I know for sure that the Super League, given the way it was organized, is dead.

Not only do I say this, the same message came from football fans all over Europe. The response was clear. And no club in England, France or Germany was tempted to play with fire anymore. Without considering that this was a hasty move on the part of the alleged founders.

I am convinced that they wanted to lay the groundwork for mitigating the impact of the pandemic in the short term.

We are talking about amounts such as 250-350 million for each club, which would be a drop in the ocean, because in the end this money would even worsen the economic situation.

Florentino Perez has always been a supporter of the Super League. We are talking about a businessman who for a long time did not agree with the decisions of FIFA and UEFA and acted accordingly. The idea of ​​the Super League was not born in April, but much earlier, ”said Rummenigge.