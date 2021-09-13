The world’s best camera phone suddenly appeared on Aliexpress. The price is impressive

At the end of July, the Huawei P50 Pro with a total score of 144 became the new number one in the DxOMark camera phone ranking, beating the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra by one point.

Huawei P50 Pro was presented on July 29, the smartphone is equipped with Leica sensors. The main 50 MP sensor with f / 1.8 aperture and optical stabilization allows you to record video in 4K resolution. There is a slow motion function in 1080p at 960 frames per second.

The set of Huawei P50 Pro also includes a 40-megapixel monochrome sensor with an aperture of f / 1.6 and a 13-megapixel “shirik”. A 64 megapixel sensor with a focal length of 90 mm and an optical stub is responsible for the zoom. Laser autofocus also helps to make great shots.

Also, the display of this device is also recognized as the best in the world. According to the test results, the display has good readability (70 points) and a flicker-free screen. The smartphone also performed well in touch and motion readings, scoring 82 points.