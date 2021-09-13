there are changes, but they are barely noticeable

As part of the PlayStation Showcase 2021 presentation, Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive have shared a Grand Theft Auto V trailer for the current generation of consoles. Users criticized the video for the lack of visible changes compared to the versions for PS4 and Xbox One. However, a recent video from YouTube channel creator Cycu1 shows that improvements are still there. True, it is not easy to notice them.

In his video, the blogger used the same footage from the Grand Theft Auto V trailer for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, as well as the game launched on the PS4 Pro. On PS5 in GTA V, the draw range and depth of field have been improved. Characters and objects in the background have become clearer, human models have also been slightly refined, and their faces appear more natural.

The main change in Grand Theft Auto V on PlayStation 5 from PS4 Pro is in the lighting. It was clearly improved, resulting in higher color saturation and lower brightness levels. It is worth noting the glare that is observed in the frame when fragments from separate screensavers are shown.

Grand Theft Auto V will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S in March 2022. Initially, versions of the game for the current generation consoles were planned to be released in November, but plans have changed.