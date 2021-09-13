“Tomorrow is Chelsea’s most important Champions League match. We want to start well ”, Tuchel reports about the game against Zenit – Football

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel answered journalists’ questions ahead of the upcoming Champions League group stage match against Zenit.

Was your Champions League success last season your biggest coaching achievement?

– If I had to give a quick answer, I would say yes, but it seems to me difficult to evaluate my achievements, who wants to be the judge in this? Who is interested in this? Together with my headquarters and team, we try to be the best we can be. I did it when I was the coach of the U14 team at the academy, and I do it now.

If we talk about trophies, then yes, this is the biggest title that I have won, but it seems to me that it was a long time ago – and it should be so. Tomorrow is our most important Champions League match, our first and only game in the group stage to date, and this is exactly what we need.

– You said that you did not take the decisive step with PSG, and then did it with Chelsea, but you did not play with Londoners in the early stages of the Champions League. Do you have to go all the way from start to finish to really win the tournament?

– I never felt it was a problem to replace Lampard after the group stage and accept his job. It doesn’t feel like it’s not my title or that I’ve only won half of the Champions League, but I know that Frank played a part. I was in charge of the final and the playoffs, and that was my team.

We’re not denying the work that Frank has done, but I don’t think I need to prove that I can get the team out of the group. This has nothing to do with the case, your question implies that we want to win it again, but we have to admit how difficult it is.

We are not ashamed to say that we are fighting for victory in every tournament, and tomorrow we will fight for 3 points. It may sound boring, but it is, and tomorrow we want to have a good start, we want to see how far this journey will take us. I hope that I can prove to you that I can lead the club to the end, and we will start the journey with a positive attitude, – said the German specialist.