Tutberidze’s daughter got accustomed to two different vaccines against coronavirus :: Figure skating :: RBC Sport

Russian figure skaters Diana Davis and Gleb Smolkin, performing in ice dancing, were vaccinated with Russian and American vaccines against coronavirus. Smolkin told about this to journalists at the test skates in Chelyabinsk.

“We are vaccinated with both vaccines: Russian and American. As for the consequences, this is all very individual. Someone normally endures, and someone dies in the literal sense. Diana had a fever after Pfizer. I didn’t have it but felt lousy. I can’t say which vaccine is easier to tolerate, plus or minus the same thing, “Smolkin said (quoted from the Championship).

The daughter of coach Eteri Tutberidze, 18-year-old Davis and Smolkin, showed the programs of the new season at the test skates in Chelyabinsk. The couple is training in the United States, at the end of October, the athletes will perform at the Grand Prix in Canada.

In 2020, the athletes won bronze at the Russian Youth Championship, and twice they became second at the stages of the Junior Grand Prix.