TV and radio: Internet and media: Lenta.ru

Journalist and TV presenter Vladimir Pozner spoke about the victory of Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final. He also stated that the best Russian athletes leave the country and train in other states. The journalist’s commentary was published on the Pozner Online website.

The presenter said that before the match he considered Medvedev’s victory quite possible, since his rival Serb Novak Djokovic did not seem “such a favorite.” Posner also believed that the public supported Djokovic, because they wanted to see “how history is happening” (in case of a victory over Medvedev, Djokovic would become the fourth player in the history of professional tennis to collect the calendar Grand Slam, that is, to win the four largest annual tournaments – approx. “Lenta.ru”).

Speaking about the level of Russian tennis, the journalist called it high. At the same time, he pointed out the problem of this sport. “Now our best tennis players do not train in Russia, and there is nothing good about that. Yes, we have very talented guys and good coaches, but then for some reason they leave, ”Pozner said.

In response to a question about the reasons for their departure, the presenter suggested that “conditions are better there,” and clarified that he did not consider himself an expert in this topic. He concluded that it was not him who needed to ask such questions, but the athletes.

On September 13, Medvedev beat Serb Novak Djokovic in three sets with a score of 6: 4, 6: 4, 6: 4 in the US Open final. For the first time in his career, the Russian won the Grand Slam tournament. After the victory, Medvedev called his opponent the greatest tennis player in history. In addition, he thanked his family, loved ones, as well as the fans for their support during the tournament.

After the game, the athlete said that the fans in the stands interfered with him. Medvedev noted that because of them he made several double mistakes, but was able to maintain concentration. The Russian concluded that American fans were waiting for Djokovic to win.