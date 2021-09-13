Vasily Konov became the general director of the agency “Match +” – Football

Match TV announced personnel changes.

“Two specialists have joined the sub-holding team. We are glad to welcome Vasily Konov and Evgeny Slyusarenko to the team.

Vasily Konov became the general director of the Match + sports information agency, and Yevgeny Slyusarenko starts working as the agency’s editor-in-chief, ”the channel’s release says.

“We are glad that we managed to attract experienced and proven specialists to work on a new project – by the Match + agency.

Both Vasily and Eugene fully know the specifics of the work of a sports agency, have experience in launching large products from scratch. We wish good luck to colleagues and welcome! ” – said the general producer of “Match TV” Alexander Tashchin.

“Since the offer to head Match + was unexpected and caught me on vacation, it was time to weigh the pros and cons, discuss it with my family.

There is a significant disadvantage – the family will now have less time, but I hope that this is only for the period of building the foundation of the agency until its launch. The main task for any news agency is citation.

It took the R-Sport team a year to get from scratch to the first place, which we held for more than five years. Hope we can get it done faster here.

A very good team is being selected, there are serious resources inside, in the next month we will try to carry out a number of transfers and, already during the Olympic Games in Beijing, we will reach the champion’s schedule. The task is to be the first. The task is difficult, the more interesting it will be to solve it, ”said Vasily Konov.

Konov is known for his work in the Sports Broadcasting Directorate of Channel One (1998-2010). For seven years he headed the sports news agency R-Sport (2010-2017). Recently, he was the director of special projects at the Russia Segodnya MIA. Awarded with the Order of Friendship.

Evgeny Slyusarenko studied at the Faculty of Journalism of Moscow State University, where he also became a candidate of sciences, having written a dissertation and several textbooks on the history of sports publications. In 2014, he became deputy editor-in-chief of the Championship website. Since 2018, he headed the publication in the position of editor-in-chief.