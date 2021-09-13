Viner explained her words about “wet chickens” to the Averins :: Others :: RBC Sport

The head of the All-Russian Federation of Rhythmic Gymnastics said that in this way she tried to persuade the athletes not to end their careers. “And so they have always been queens for me,” she added.

Irina Viner-Usmanova, President of the All-Russian Federation of Rhythmic Gymnastics (VFHG) and head coach of the Russian national team, confirmed that she called Dina and Arina Averin “wet hens” after they wanted to end their careers.

“Of course, I say, when they are“ wet chickens, ”I emphasize this to them. When they came to me and said that they seemed to want to finish, they were “wet hens” for me at that moment. And so they have always been queens for me, “Viner-Usmanova said in an interview on the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin “on the TV channel” Russia 1 “.

At the Tokyo Olympics in the individual all-around, Dina Averina won a silver medal, and her sister Arina became the fourth. For the first time since 1996, Russia was left without Olympic gold in rhythmic gymnastics. Israeli Lina Ashram won. The Russian side after the competition talked about dishonest refereeing.

Viner previously said that after the Games, the Averins approached her and announced their desire to go to university and end their sports career. “I said:“ Wait a minute, the chicken is wet, how did the country meet you, how did Lavrov say to your sister “Dina, you are our gold” and took you to the stage? The President will present you with an award now, ”the head of the All-Russian Agricultural Group said in response and persuaded them to continue speaking.