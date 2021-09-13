

Photo: MATCH TV

Vladimir Putin presented state awards to the Olympians and Paralympians from Bashkiria Photo: MATCH TV

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on awarding state awards to Paralympic athletes from Bashkiria. In particular, Bogdan Mozgovoy, Anna Krivshina, Ilnur Garipov, Andrey Nikolaev, Elena Prokofieva received the Order of Friendship. They all won gold medals in Tokyo.

Grigory Andreev, Anna Kulinich-Sorokina, Elena Pautova were awarded the medal of the Order of Merit to the Fatherland, 1st degree. These Paralympians won silver medals.

Adeline Razetdinova, Sergei Petrichenko, Artur Sayfutdinov, Nikita Nagaev were awarded a medal of the Order of Merit for the Fatherland, 2nd degree. They have won bronze medals at the 2020 Paralympics.

Also, the Olympic champion in fencing in the team event Adelina Zagidullina and the silver medalist of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo Timur Safin were awarded state awards. Adelina received the Order of Friendship, and Timur received the 1st class medal of the Order of Merit to the Fatherland.

Earlier, the Bashinform agency reported that Bashkir athletes won 12 medals of various denominations at the Paralympics in Tokyo.





