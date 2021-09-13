Wait! WhatsApp converts voice messages to text

Data on the development of a long-awaited option in the messenger appeared on the WABetaInfo portal – Ttranscription of a voice message. A similar function is already on the social network. “VKontakte”, there voice messages are automatically decrypted right inside the chat.

The WhatsApp feature is not yet available to the general public. But the developers share on the network an example of decrypting a short voice message in WhatsApp installed on an iPhone:

Translation: “Hi, I am using WhatsApp. / Do you like / this feature? “.

When the voice message is decrypted for the first time, the text is stored in the encrypted WhatsApp database. This makes it easier to interact with the message later: if you need to read the transcript again, you won’t have to wait long for it to load.

According to the source, the text is decrypted online. If the voice message is long, the user will probably be able to choose the place to be converted to text.

It is not yet known exactly when the function will appear on smartphones, and the decoding of which languages ​​it will support.