What is happening in the KHL, September 13, Avangard and Ak Bars have problems

We are sharing another portion of observations and conclusions from the matches of the KHL regular championship.

There is more freedom and creativity in CSKA under Fedorov. For this, Nikitin was removed

CSKA under the leadership Sergey Fedorov started the season so that army fans at the first home game charged the name of the former mentor Igor Nikitin… The reason was not only the desire of the fans to thank the specialist who was unexpectedly dismissed in the summer, but also a major defeat for CSKA in the opening match of the season, after which it seemed that the red and blue would play this championship without a coach.

But, having suffered a little, the army team came to their senses, began to show nice hockey and gain quality victories. There are now four of them in a row, and the criticism of the coach Fedorov has subsided. The hockey community is trying to figure out whether Sergey Viktorovich has brought something new or the team is riding on Nikitin’s luggage.



It is difficult to say for sure, but personally I am very pleased with CSKA’s attacking play. Sweeping combinations, lateral passes, clever passing game – all this is there. I don’t know if it’s possible to compare all this with Soviet hockey, which is obviously dreamed of in the board of trustees of the army, but the red and blue in attack definitely began to play more freely. Less schematics, more creativity. A simple example: the couch potato protector Claes Dahlbeck I have already scored two goals in 5 matches – this is the same as in the entire last season. And one of them is from someone else’s patch, where the Swede under Nikitin, in principle, did not reach.

Or let’s say Matvey Guskov… The 20-year-old striker got a place in the top 6 (albeit due to Grigorenko’s injury), as well as in the majority special brigade, and it turned out that the son of the head of the MHL shows very mature, smart hockey and, no worse than adult partners, is capable of completing attacks with goals. Fedorov believed Guskov, was not afraid to give him a serious role. I do not think that the same Nikitin would have dared to take such a step, Igor Valerievich, most likely, would have closed this position with a proven veteran Popov or another hockey player with experience.



And CSKA Fedorov has a great majority. The percentage of implementation is already amazing (over 46%), although it is clear that this is largely a consequence of the game with Lokomotiv, where the army team made 3 attempts out of four. But the play is great, varied.

There is now in CSKA hockey something so elusively light, creative, free, which, of course, we have not seen in the red and blue with Nikitin preaching a strict style. Actually, for this, a scandalous rearrangement was made. But it will be possible to truly compare the two coaches only in the playoffs, where no one will remember the style, and the ability to give results will come to the fore.

A very heavy Vanguard. How long does it take for Hartley to build the system?

The KHL champion seems to have a very tough and nervous regular season. Bob Hartley does not hide the fact that over the summer, for various reasons, he failed to properly prepare Avangard for the season, and he is still not sure of the club’s many newcomers. But the “hawks” have renewed 80 percent of the attack.



Avangard in many respects on emotions confidently dealt with CSKA in the game for the Opening Cup, but in the next matches the Omsk had no structure, no pattern, no system, and Hartley has already said several times that this is not at all like a typical Avangard “. But will we even see this typical Avangard this season?

The “hawks” have changed their roster profile, it has become more bulky, heavy, strong and straightforward. And at the same time, by the way, while the “hawks” have no advantage at all in aggression, pressure, forechecking and other things for which the roster is stuffed with “flying cupboards”. To from Shevchenko, Komarova, Kablukov, Kosovo turned out at least one Klim Kostin, Hartley has yet to work and work.

But in fact, it is wrong to say that Avangard has completely turned into a team of security officials. This feeling is due to the fact that those hockey players who are considered to be “gamers” are failing so far. Yakupov, Couple, Prokhorkin, Bruckvin, Ceglaric – there are a lot of questions for these guys. They should be responsible for the movement of the puck and team, holistic hockey, but so far only Knight and Tolchinsky, however, their efforts are not enough. The rest either do not understand the requirements of the coaching staff, or their level is simply not high enough in comparison with those whom Omsk lost in the offseason. Be that as it may, now Avangard does not hold the puck, the attacks are primitive and there is a lack of high-quality individual actions of the hockey players. Against the background of the standard not the best physics of the “hawks” at the beginning of the regular season, all this looks rather sad.

It seems that the strength of such “hawks” can only be in systemic hockey, but it may take a very long time for Hartley to build it this season. Although, I will not hide, in the summer it seemed to me that the Canadian would not have to apply any colossal efforts. Now there is a feeling that Avangard cannot do without the help of management to find external reinforcement.



Quarters in “Ak Bars” are also outside the comfort zone

Ak Bars has similar problems with Avangard. In the sense that Dmitry Kvartalnov so far, too, it is absolutely impossible to “make friends” with a significantly updated lineup. As in the case of the Hawks, it is now impossible to say what kind of hockey Ak Bars plays at all. Both teams do not have a core, some kind of foundation, and this is an extremely atypical situation for both Hartley and Kvartalnov.



Kazan also took the fashion to fail whole segments of matches. They missed 3: 0 with Kunlun, without a murmur they gave Minsk the third period. The goalkeeper does not help Bobkov, the defense is scattered, and in the attack something is obtained only thanks to some individual effort. At the same time, “Ak Bars” is not being pulled by “old men” Voronkov or Galimov (they do not yet look like themselves from the previous championship), and the newcomers Kagarlitsky and Will…

The crisis of the two most systemic teams in the East is one of the main surprises at the start of the KHL regular season. Probably, Ak Bars and Avangard just need time to come to their senses. Hardly anyone doubts that both teams will stabilize, get into the playoffs, and there will be a completely different conversation. On the other hand, the competitors of Kazan and Omsk have obviously become stronger, and in order to beat them in the decisive part of the season, the Eastern Conference finalists also need to get better. And just on this score, doubts are already beginning to creep in.