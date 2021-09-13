What the husbands of Kidman, Roberts look like

Many of us watched movies with Julia Roberts, Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie and other actresses to the holes, and remembered all their on-screen beauties. All of them, of course, are beautiful and charismatic.

But the real choices of the most beautiful Hollywood stars are not all “match” their beloved women. OBOZREVATEL decided to collect photos of the spouses of famous foreign actresses.

1. Tom Ackerley, husband of Margot Robbie

The actress of the film “The Wolf of Wall Street” and the screen Harley Queen were often credited with romances with Hollywood heartthrobs. But Margot was selective in her connections.

Video of the day

She once met assistant director Tom Ackerly and dated him for three years until she got married.

Robbie is not yet trying to quickly give birth to a child. According to her, their small family with her husband is already full-fledged and happy.

2. Keith Urban, husband of Nicole Kidman

The Oscar-winning beauty has been married for 15 years to musician and performer Keith Urban.

In the early 2000s, it seemed to many that the short and thin artist was not a Kidman couple. He also lost in appearance against the background of her ex-husband, Tom Cruise.

But the relationship passed the test of strength, and in a marriage with Urban, Nicole gave birth to a daughter, Sunday. And three years later, the couple had Faith Margaret. The actress used the services of a surrogate mother.

3. Jim Toth, husband of Reese Witherspoon

The Cruel Intentions star and co-star Ryan Philip seemed like the perfect match on screen. But in real life, the handsome man brought some disappointments to Reese and broke his heart. The media learned that the actor walked to the left and drank often.

The “legally blonde” filed for divorce, although the couple also had two small children – Ava and Deacon. Now the children have matured, and Witherspoon is happily married to Jim Toth.

He also fathered Reese’s third child, Tennessee.

4. Daniel Moder, husband of Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts conquered a multi-million audience with the images of Erin Brockovich and the fatal “Pretty Woman”, as well as more than one colleague on the set. She is known to have dated actors Dylan McDermott, Richard Gere and Lyle Lovett.

She also had high-profile, discussed novels with such famous actors as Liam Neeson, Benjamin Brett, George Clooney. However, all these relationships did not leave a noticeable mark on the life of the Hollywood heartbreaker.

Since 2002, Julia has become the wife of cinematographer Daniel Moder. A thin cameraman with a careless haircut quickly fell in love with the star and gave her family comfort.

Over time, they had twins, Hazel and Finneas, as well as a son, Henry.

5. Colin Jost, husband of Scarlett Johansson

The Black Widow star is not far behind her co-star Julia Roberts. She managed to meet such actors as Jared Leto, Josh Hartnett and Justin Timberlake.

Also, the celebrity was married three times. The first time she married actor Ryan Reynolds, and the second time – for the journalist Romain Doriac, who became the father of Scarlett’s daughter, Rose.

After her second divorce, Scarlett fell in love with Saturday Night comedian and screenwriter Colin Jost. She tried to keep her personal life a secret, refused a magnificent wedding and was even able to hide the pregnancy from the public.

Even the birth of the baby Cosmo became known thanks to Jost, not Johansson.

OBOZREVATEL previously wrote: