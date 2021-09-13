What’s the biggest game leak in history? New releases for GTA, Resident Evil and Mortal Kombat

No sooner had we told about the exclusives of PlayStation and Nintendo in the NVIDIA GeForce NOW database, than on Reddit they began to collect a complete list of games – as it turned out, there are many even unannounced projects.

For example, Square Enix mentions a remake Final Fantasy IX, anniversary edition Tomb raider and Kingdom Hearts 4, while Capcom has already leaked remake Resident evil 4, Street fighter 6, Dragon’s dogma 2 and the next license plate Monster hunter…

Take-Two also has something interesting – remasters Gta 3, GTA: Vice City and GTA: San Andreas, which have not yet been announced, are adjacent to the new BioShock… The latter, according to the information in the NVIDIA database, may come out as early as next year.

Also, some older games will receive special RTX remasters – among them the first BioShock, Mirror’s Edge and Batman: Arkham Knight… Apparently, they will add ray tracing.

What else interesting found

Titanfall 3

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Tekken 8

Crysis 4

Bayonetta 3

Injustice 3: Gods Will Fall

Mortal kombat xii

XCOM 3

Destroy All Humans 3

Sniper elite 5

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Remastered

Cities: Skylines 2.

It is important to note that the authenticity of the list is still in question – NVIDIA could have simply clogged the database with all sorts of games just for the future. This does not mean anything concrete, although the names of some – especially the RTX remasters – still hint at some specifics.

In any case, the list should be treated with a great deal of skepticism. It will hardly be possible to find out its authenticity before the corresponding announcements.