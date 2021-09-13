Wine from Catalonia inspired actress Cameron Diaz. Spain in Russian

While dining at Bar Cañete in Barcelona’s Raval district, actress Cameron Diaz discovered the taste of the Xarello Pairal white wine from Can Ràfols dels Caus, considered one of its finest. It happened at a time when the American star traveled to France and Spain with her business partner Catherine Power to select wines for the joint project Avaline. Both were so impressed with the taste of this wine that they immediately decided to choose it.

Cameron Diaz personally visited the Can Ràfols dels Caus winery last May to taste local wines and learn more about the production process. The actress was most surprised by the huge wine cellar, created in the rock on the territory of the estate with a thousand-year history. Also, the final choice was influenced by the fact that the grape trees in this area grow on limestone soil next to the sea, which brings a special note to the taste of the wine. Winery owner Carlos Esteva, who had not even heard of the famous American actress before that significant meeting, immediately told her that many talented women work in Can Ràfols dels Caus.

Winery Can Ràfols dels Caus, founded in 1979, was fully suitable for cooperation with the Avaline project and met all the production conditions set: environmental friendliness, no additives, high quality standard. It is curious that the project itself was born just two years ago in Los Angeles, in the backyard of the house of the fashionable entrepreneur Katherine Power. At the moment, the wine of the Avaline line is available only in the United States, but the creators of the project have grandiose plans to distribute it in other countries.

AG