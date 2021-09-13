Zenit – Akhmat – 3: 1, video, goals, match review, September 11, 2021, RPL

Lokomotiv was the leader of the RPL for only a couple of hours. Zenit, having beaten Akhmat at home, returned to the first place.

A few hours before the match, the head coach of Zenit Sergey Semak received good news: FIFA canceled the ban of Malcolm and Claudinho, allowing the Brazilians to play against Akhmat and Chelsea (September 14 in the Champions League). The Brazilian Football Confederation has withdrawn its complaint against the Russian champions and English clubs. And here’s a surprise – Malcolm with Claudinho all the same did not hit the base today, starting the game on the bench. In addition, after playing for the national teams, Lovren remained in the reserve, and Karavaev (information about his injury appeared) and Barrios were out of the blue-white-blue application. But the new Zenit goalkeeper Kritsyuk made his debut in the starting lineup. Meanwhile, Andrei Talalaev’s team also had a serious loss: he suffered a shoulder joint injury and was eliminated for six to eight weeks. Berisha…

In the first half, Zenit showed that they are quite well prepared for the Champions League. All that remains is for Chelsea to play on Tuesday at a level that is not much higher than that of the RPL leaders. True, to hope for this, frankly, is difficult.

The coaching staff of the St. Petersburg team correctly analyzed the opponent. With Akhmat, Semak’s team played, in fact, according to a 4-2-2-2 scheme with the free role of attacking midfielders Mostovoy and Erokhin. The hosts’ emphasis was placed on filling the center and semi-flanks against three central defenders and a quartet of midfielders of the guests. Zenit successfully put pressure on the players of “Akhmat” and themselves got out of the pressure of the team from Grozny without any problems. Wendel was great at pulling the ball out of the defense, making 63 touches before the break (most of all in the blue-white-blue).

Moreover, Wendel and scored an early goal for Zenit already in the 9th minute. In this attack, Mostovoy’s displacement from left to right brought chaos to the guests’ defense, and then Dziuba made a competent pause and rolled the ball from the front to the penalty area under the blow of a free Brazilian. By the way, Artyom is clearly gaining shape. The center forward moved very well, even shifted to the flanks according to the situation and had scoring chances. Once the referee, after his strike, could have awarded a penalty in favor of the hosts, as the ball hit Lystsov’s hand, but Zenit was not given a point. It seems that Kukulyak thought that Dziuba slightly pushed Lystsov a second earlier, and the assistants at VAR supported the chief referee. Semak was surprised by this decision.

According to the statistics of strikes in the first half, Zenit’s advantage was not that big – 7: 5 (on target – 4: 2). But the statistics of transfers in the third of the field looked more indicative – 107: 42. The champion clearly dominated with 66% possession, while Talalaev was angry about his team’s performance. The second goal of the blue-white-blues was made by Douglas Santos, who made a bright pass, bypassing along the way Kharina and Semyonova… But the author of the goal, Erokhin, is a fine fellow. He, as usual, had enough touch to hit the target.

This is Alexander’s sixth goal of the season, catching up with the top scorer of Azmun’s team.

Malcolm came on as a substitute after the break, but Talalaev’s substitutions worked more interestingly. Akhmat’s coach changed two insiders and switched to play with a pair of forwards Konate – Sebay. This helped the guests to improve their pressing, for which, it seems, the hosts were not ready. The players of the attacking group of the Southerners provoked with their pressure Wendel’s mistake, to whom Rakitskiy gave a bad pass, after which Konate scored from Sebay’s pass. This is how the first goal allowed by Kritsyuk in Zenit took place. It is unlikely that the goalkeeper had any chance to save. Before the break, Stanislav acted reliably, reflected a couple of difficult shots.

Semak reacted to the changed course of the game with two more permutations: Claudinho and young Kravtsov entered the field. One of the two attackers left – Azmun… Not the best match performed by the Iranian, perhaps his motivation was affected by the failed transfer to Europe. In almost an hour of the match, Serdar scored only two inaccurate shots. Dziuba turned out to be more useful in team play today, he continued to participate in creating scoring chances. Malcolm should score with his pass, then Artyom himself completed Zenit’s counter-attack three to two after a corner from Grozny – he would probably have scored if Claudinho had played the pass as it should. The Olympic rookie champion is just adapting to Russian football, and it is clearly not worth waiting for miracles from him.

Obviously, the quality of Zenit’s play has not improved with the Brazilian midfielders. Apparently, this is why they did not play from the first minutes – Semak, from training, could understand something about the readiness of Malcolm and Claudinho, who had two long flights and an emotionally difficult story with a recall from the national team. However, skill, as you know, cannot be spent on drink. At first, Malcolm, as it seemed, earned a penalty, which, for some unknown reason, was not set by Kukulyak, and then he scored. The third goal is beauty from Malcolm! The Brazilian top-level handled the ball after a long pass and rolled it into the goal, playing against Dziuba.

Nevertheless, Talalaev’s team deserved kind words for the second half, despite the fact that they still lost. In the second half, the guests struck even more shots than the hosts – 14:11, and on shots on target they conceded minimally – 4: 5. “Akhmat” reminded Zenit before the Champions League that it is impossible to turn off the game even for a minute.