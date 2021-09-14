5 facts about realme C25S (RMX3195)

Table of Contents

Contents of delivery

Smartphone

Charger 18W

Type-C cable

Silicone Case

SIM card tray eject tool

Protective film (already glued on)

User manual, warranty card

Specifications

Dimensions and weight 164.5 x 75.9 x 9.6 mm, 209 grams Body materials Plastic (frame and back) Display 6.5 inches, 1600×720 pixels (HD +), IPS, 20: 9 ratio, pixel density 270 ppi, protective glass Operating system Google Android 11, proprietary shell realme UI 2.0 Platform MediaTek Helio G85, 2 ARM Cortex-A75 cores up to 2.0 GHz, 6 ARM Cortex-A55 cores up to 1.8 GHz, 12 nm process technology, Mali-G52 MC2 graphics Memory 4 GB LPDDR4X, 64/128 GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage, microSD support up to 256 GB Wireless interfaces Wi-Fi a / b / g / n / ac 2.4 GHz, Bluetooth 5, NFC Network 2G: 850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz 3G: bands 1, 5, 8 4G: bands 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41 Two Nano SIM cards + memory card ( separate slot) Navigation GPS, AGPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, Beidou Sensors and connectors Fingerprint scanner (rear), accelerometer, light sensor, proximity, compass, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm jack Main camera 48 MP, wide-angle lens, aperture f / 1.8, PDAF 2 MP, macro module, aperture f / 2.4 2 MP, b / w sensor, aperture f / 2.4 Video recording 720P @ 30/60 fps, 1080P @ 30/60 fps Front-camera 8 MP, wide-angle lens, f / 2.0 aperture, 26mm equivalent focal length, 720P @ 30 fps video recording, 1080P @ 30 fps, beautification mode Battery Li-ion 6000mAh, support reverse charging, fast charge 18W Colour Blue, gray Price 14,990 rubles at the start of sales (both versions from memory), subsequently – 16,990 rubles (version 4/128 GB)

Introduction

The trend with the release of minor updates in the realme catalog, apparently, is only gaining momentum. So far, it does not concern the numbered line and the top-end GT, the trend is observed in the budget segment up to 15,000 rubles. There are several reasons, from the semiconductor crisis to insufficient sales and insufficient stock of devices in the vendor’s warehouses. The real state of affairs will become clear over time.

Just a couple of months ago, the review was realme C25, and the legend is still fresh, but here’s another update, and unexpected for me personally. But, frankly, there is not as much new here as we would like. Therefore, I will note some points in the format of 5 facts.









1. Appearance

From the point of view of the exterior, it is parity at all, if it were not for the gray version that had arrived, it could easily be confused. The realme C25S back has two textures at once: inclined parallel stripes and concentric circles, the panels visually divide the back, and the combination of textures adds confidence in the grip. The case feels reliable, as evidenced by the TÜV Rheinland High Reliability certification.





We note the camera module that is losing weight with each generation, apparently, the relatively large thickness of the smartphone, the presence of a modern Type-C charging port and a headphone jack affect. Full “stuffing” would have been complemented by stereo speakers, but no, apparently, the “blank” remained unchanged.

The display was not pumped too much, now the brightness is declared for it up to 570 nits. The rest of the characteristics are unchanged, and they have not been here for a long time. Can this be called a disadvantage? Looking back at the segment as a whole, we could finally switch to FHD + and at least 90 Hz.

Is this critical for the target audience of such smartphones? More likely no than yes, the reduced resolution, combined with a large battery capacity, gives excellent battery life, we will return to it later.

2. New (?) Processor

Definitely the most significant change is the revamped processor, which differentiates the realme C25S from its predecessor. Again, they did not go far and changed the MediaTek Helio G70 to its twin brother MediaTek Helio G85. The latter has a small increase in the frequency of energy-efficient cores, slightly pumped up the graphics. Therefore, you can count on at least the same performance in synthetics, games and overall system operation.

The benchmarks showed more stable performance in the throttling test, no significant drawdowns and dips. AnTuTu (for some reason installed the Lite version) gave three thousand points more than its predecessor. There is a slight increase in the rest of the tests as well, the game performance remained at the same level as expected, the maximum was squeezed out of the hardware.

At the system level, I did not notice any problems with stability and speed of work, the usual level for a segment, you can not worry about any crashes or lags of the shell. The default 128GB version seems more attractive.

3. The battery decides

As before, realme mid-budget smartphones show excellent results in terms of autonomy. As in the previous model, a decent battery is installed in the realme C25S, the modern connector is also pleasing, the indicators are similar:

“The capacity of the regular battery is 6000 mAh, using Type-C in combination with 18 W fast charging allows it to be fully charged in less than three hours. In fact, this indicator depends on whether the Internet is working on the smartphone, in my scenario it took 2 hours and 50 minutes to fully charge, while in 65 minutes the smartphone was charged by 40%. Apparently, Type-C helped in this, the overall charging speed did not change much, probably in this way they decided to take care of the durability of the battery. The step with the transition to Type-C has been brewing for a long time and allows realme to pull up its smartphones to the level of competitors in this price segment, the struggle for which is quite active, including in our market.

Of course, the high capacity of the battery cannot but affect the autonomy in the most positive way. By combining the resolution with the lack of an increased refresh rate, the realme C25 in mixed mode can easily last two days with 4-5 hours of average use. Cycling video playback in airplane mode at 50% brightness shows an excellent 37 hours. By tradition, the software provides energy-saving options that allow you to increase the already good results due to compromises in certain functions or scenarios … “

4. Camera without surprises

The title says it all: apparently, the vendor thought it was enough to update the processor in order to add a letter to the name and release it as a separate model. It’s good that we did not deviate from the successful formula and did not lower the resolution of the main module below 48 MP. The platform is similar, so I believe it is fair to quote my findings from the realme C25 review:

“From such a set [камер] don’t expect much breakthrough in image quality. Just adequate shots in conditions of sufficient lighting, acceptable detailing both in auto mode with pixel stitching and in full-size 48 MP. You can play with filters to colorize cloudy days.

At night or in dimly lit rooms, shooting becomes a little more difficult, you have to conjure up. The resolution and characteristics of the front camera remained unchanged, the same 8 megapixels. The software of the camera is simple and straightforward, here, too, without any special changes … “

5. Additional features

Here, too, the parity with the previous version is maintained, the protection of the case was not added, but the functions important for users were not removed either. NFC works without errors in any scenarios, it is possible to use wired headphones. Reversible wired charging is also at the checkout, but I would still like to see stereo through the speakers, and it would actually turn out to be an ideal budget employee.

The smartphone runs on the latest version of the realme UI 2.0 interface based on Android 11. Most of the innovations described in the shell review can be seen in the realme C25S. Nice and laconic shell, quite versatile and flexible in terms of customization and personalization of the appearance.

conclusions

The prudently reduced cost of the realme C25 raises smartphones in the vendor’s lineup, but it’s not so obvious why a potential buyer should pay another 2,000 rubles. Yes, the processor is a little faster and more stable, but in other respects, smartphones are twins.

Other than that, the impressions are similar: a verified formula for a relatively inexpensive device capable of covering many scenarios. Still, I would like something new, despite a good combination of features and functionality for the proposed price.