54-year-old Hollywood star teased men with a huge bust

The star arranged a spicy photo shoot at the sea.

In the midst of the pandemic, 54-year-old Hollywood actress Salma Hayek decided to soak up the November sun.

To do this, the star of the film “Frida” went straight to Greece and showed her followers on Instagram how her vacation is going.

It is impossible to take your eyes off the rejuvenated celebrity, because the Mexican-American actress dressed up in a stylish black monokini with a piquant neckline.

Salma complemented the beach look with a white hat with wide brim, massive earrings and bracelets with gold plating, as well as glasses in black frames to match the swimsuit.

In the photo, the actress took a spectacular pose, further emphasizing the perfect curves.

It is worth noting that the forms of the actress made a great impression on Internet users, because Hayek’s post was appreciated by more than 1.3 million people per day.

As soon as Salma Hayek was praised by enthusiastic commentators, and someone even noted that looking like that at 54 is illegal.

“A dream girl for many men”, “To have such a body at her age is just a crime!” “God! You are so hot! The hottest in all of Hollywood ”,“ Fantastic beauty ”,“ You have such an amazing tan! I want that too ”,“ Bomb ”,“ Post more summer shots! ”,“ Crazy sexy woman, ”wrote the fans of the actress.

