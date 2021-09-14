54-year-old Salma Hayek impressed with deep twine

The movie star has been practicing yoga for over 20 years.

On the July cover of the Mexican version of Elle magazine, Salma Hayek appeared in a bright fur coat with an abundance of sparkles. In the pictures for the reversal, the actress appeared in a bright red fluffy dress and a blue and white dress with a floral print.

In the latter look, 54-year-old Salma showed an amazing stretch. In the photo you can see how she poses at ease, sitting on a transverse split. This is probably the fruit of yoga, which the star considers the secret of his youth.

In an interview with Elle, Hayek shared her feelings about becoming the first Mexican to star in a Marvel film.

According to the actress, she did not expect that she would be invited to appear in the adaptation of the comics “Eternals”, because she is older than many in the cast. At the same time, Salma agreed with the interviewer’s assertion that she was not old.

“I will never get old, I am too curious about life. I know 15-year-old girls who are older than me, ”said the actress.

She also shared some pictures on her personal Instagram and thanked the magazine staff for the “gorgeous cover.”

“You are my hero,” “Impressive,” “Queen of everything,” “Beauty,” subscribers wrote in the comments.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Karpova Yana