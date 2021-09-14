“A conversation with a girl who knows nothing about music, but pretends to become a star”

Today, after a hundred-day break, a new issue of the show “Muzykiliti” was released on the Gazgolder YouTube channel. The guests of the program were Larisa Dolina and Valya Karnaval. As in the last season of the show, representatives of different generations had to listen to and appreciate contemporary music. But the dialogue between the artists did not go well right away.

The host of “Musicality” Maxim Galkin as he could restrain the intensity of passions, but Larisa Dolina almost left the studio anyway. The reason for the disagreement was the view of the stars on the right to perform on the big stage. Valya strongly disagreed with Larisa when she said that those who cannot sing should do it in the kitchen. “This is subjective,” said Larisa. “It’s not fair,” Carnival objected.

After the second track, Dolina could not stand it and was ready to leave the studio right during the filming: “I am not interested and unpleasant. It’s just a freak show for me. A conversation with a girl who knows nothing about music, pretends to become a star, says that she is already a star, not knowing a single note, not hitting a single note! ” – she said after she asked Valya to make a musical chant.

“It’s normal when people of different generations do not understand each other!” – answered Carnival. “You didn’t hit a single note!” – continued Larissa. “You can say that six more times,” Carnival replied. However, Dolina adhered to her conviction: “Either you sing well, or you do not sing at all.”

At the end of the program, Larisa Dolina wished Vale Carnival to listen to Stevie Wonder (Carnival admitted that she did not know the performer) in order to better understand the English-language music close to her: Adele, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga.