AMD releases Radeon Adrenalin graphics driver with Windows 11 support and SAM capability on Radeon RX 5000

AMD has released Radeon Adrenalin 2020 21.9.1 graphics driver package. In the new version, three significant updates can be distinguished: support for Windows 11, support for Smart Access Memory technology on Radeon RX 5000 video cards, as well as the appearance in the driver of the automatic overclocking function for Ryzen 5000 processors and Radeon RX 6000 video cards.

The new Radeon Adrenalin 2020 Driver Pack 21.9.1 brings support for the new Windows 11 operating system as well as two new games: Deathloop and Call of Duty: Vanguard. Secondly, support for Smart Access Memory (SAM) technology has been added on Radeon RX 5000 video cards, which allows the processor to work directly with the entire amount of video memory at once, and not with limited blocks of 256 MB.

In the video driver settings sections, the function of automatic overclocking of Ryzen 5000 processors and Radeon RX 6000 video cards has been added. It can be found in the “Performance” tab of the Adrenalin control panel. V if you have the latest processor and Radeon graphics cardThe user will have an Auto Overclock or Auto Overclock button waiting here. At the same time, the company notes that “Operation outside of AMD’s published specifications will void any applicable AMD product warranty.”…

AMD also revealed what issues it has fixed in the new version of the graphics driver:

When playing Payday 2, you may experience visual artifacts on some AMD graphics products such as the Radeon RX 6800 XT.

Connecting two displays with large differences in resolution or refresh rate may cause flickering on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.

Radeon RX 5500 XT graphics may experience higher than expected memory clock speeds and standby power consumption, and display resolution and refresh rates may be set to specific values, such as 1080p @ 60Hz.

While playing Assassin’s Creed Odyssey on some AMD graphics products, such as the Radeon RX 480, driver timeouts or black screens may occur when the user quickly navigates through the game menus or quickly inspects the environment with their character.

The manufacturer also listed known issues:

The Open Broadcaster Software application can continue to run in the background after the user ends the recording session and closes it;

Driver timeouts may occur when playing a game and streaming video at the same time on some AMD graphics products such as the Radeon RX 500 series.

AMD Radeon software may crash or become unresponsive when you play certain DirectX 11 games, such as PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, with multiple connected displays in extended mode.

Playing Horizon Zero Dawn for an extended period may cause the driver to time out or crash on some AMD graphics products such as the Radeon RX 6700 XT.

advanced sync may cause a black screen on startup in some games and system configurations. Users who may have problems with enabled extended sync should disable it;

Radeon performance metrics and logging features can intermittently report very high and incorrect memory clock speeds.

You can download the new Radeon Adrenalin 2020 21.9.1 graphics driver package from the AMD official website.