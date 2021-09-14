Apple ditches the simplest version of the iPhone

Authoritative analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in a research note from investment firm TF International Securities revealed the latest information about the upcoming iPhone 13, as well as the new Apple Watch Series 7 and AirPods 3. transfers portal 9to5mac.

iPhone 13 Mini and iPhone 13 will be sold in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB configurations. This means Apple’s move away from 64GB storage in future smartphones. For example, the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 came in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB configurations.

iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max will be released in versions 128, 256, 512 and even 1 TB – for the first time in Apple smartphones. In turn, the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max were available in 128, 256 and 512 GB versions.

The first Apple gadgets with 1TB storage were the 2018 iPad Pro. In addition to 1 TB flash memory, 64, 256 and 512 GB options were also available.

At the same time, the analyst notes that the availability of the iPhone 13 may be affected by the lack of components.

“Production of obsolete models was reduced by 5-10% in the third quarter of 2021. Despite this, there is still a risk of a drop in iPhone 13 shipments in the fourth quarter, ”Kuo said.

According to the latest data, the iPhone 13 series will receive the same front panel with “bangs”, known from 2017 on the iPhone X. Some sources indicate a possible reduction or even abandonment of the notch in the display due to the installation of the sub-screen Face ID, while an insider John Prosser indicates thatthat sub-screen Face ID will appear only in the iPhone 14 sample of 2022. The back of the smartphone will receive minimal changes – a changed arrangement of cameras in the iPhone 13 and 13 Mini models, and in the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max – an enlarged unit with larger cameras.

One of the most important changes is the introduction of OLED displays into the iPhone with support for high refresh rates up to 120 Hz (already in the iPad Pro). Thanks to this technology, the user will get a smoother picture in the interface of applications and games. According to insiders, only Pro versions will receive 120 Hz matrices. The iPhone 13 and 13 Mini will feature similar 60Hz OLED displays. The high sweep technology has a nuance – faster battery discharge compared to the standard 60 Hz mode. Insiders believe that because of this, the iPhone 13 Pro, despite the increased battery volume, will discharge faster than last year’s model.

Min-Chi Kuo also noted that during the presentation on September 14, Apple AirPods 3 wireless headphones will be presented, which will receive an updated design reminiscent of the AirPods Pro.

Apple has no plans to stop selling AirPods 2, leaving them as a cheaper alternative.

At the launch, Apple is also expected to unveil the Apple Watch Series 7. The new watch is expected to have a “flat” design in the style of the latest iPhone models and will be available in 41mm and 45mm sizes. Most likely, the changes will affect only the appearance of the device, and not its functions. Earlier, insider Mark Gurman reported that Apple is not considering the introduction of a blood pressure sensor into the watch this year. He also noted that Watch Series 7 may go on sale in limited edition due to supply problems.

The announcement of the new MacBook and iPad Mini, judging by the latest data from insiders, may take place in mid-autumn.