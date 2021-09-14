Apple introduced iPad mini with frameless screen

Apple introduced the 6th generation iPad mini.

The smallest Apple tablet has a bezel-less 8.3-inch screen with TrueTone and DCI-P3 support. The Home button is gone.

Touch ID is built into the lock and power button, which is located on the top edge.

Instead of Lightning, a USB-C connector is used.

The new iPad mini supports 5G. Responsible for performance is the 6-core A15 Bionic chip.

On the back is a 12MP camera with True Tone flash. The front camera supports the Center Stage function, which follows the person in the frame during video calls.

The tablet is compatible with the second generation Apple Pencil. The stylus can be attached to the right side of the device.

iPad mini 6 is available in four colors: pink, space gray, purple, and star shine.

Pre-order in Russia opens on September 22. Sales start on September 24th.

Prices

▪️ iPad mini 64 GB Wi-Fi: 47 990 rubles

▪️ iPad mini 256 GB Wi-Fi: 61,990 rubles

▪️ iPad mini 64 GB Wi-Fi + Cellular: 61,990 rubles

▪️ iPad mini 256 GB Wi-Fi + Cellular: 75 990 rubles

Covers

For iPad mini 6, the company introduced a new Smart Folio cover for 5,990 rubles… There are five colors: English lavender, dark cherry, sunny orange, white and black.

The date of the start of sales is still unknown.

