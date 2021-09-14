Apple presentation: the company showed the iPhone 13 and watch with a larger screen

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 with three lenses – “professional” version

The leading American electronics manufacturer Apple has unveiled new models of its most popular products: the next generation of the iPhone – the iPhone 13, as well as the Apple Watch Series 7 with a larger screen.

The company will offer four varieties of new phones – the flagship iPhone 13 Pro Max (starting at $ 1,099), the iPhone 13 Pro (starting at $ 999), the iPhone 13 (starting at $ 799) and its smaller iPhone 13 Mini (starting at $ 999). from $ 699).

The appearance of the new generation of iPhone has changed slightly, now the space around the screen has become somewhat smaller. It is equipped with the new A15 Bionic chip, which the company claims will run faster than its closest competitors.

iPhone 13 Pro (available in two sizes – regular and zoomed) is equipped with three lenses: two wide-angle and one portrait, which also has a macro function. Apple claims it has the most advanced imaging system of any smartphone in the world.

