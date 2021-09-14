Apple presentation: the company showed the iPhone 13 and watch with a larger screen

Hour ago

Photo author, Apple Photo caption, iPhone 13 with three lenses – “professional” version

The leading American electronics manufacturer Apple has unveiled new models of its most popular products: the next generation of the iPhone – the iPhone 13, as well as the Apple Watch Series 7 with a larger screen.

The company will offer four varieties of new phones – the flagship iPhone 13 Pro Max (starting at $ 1,099), the iPhone 13 Pro (starting at $ 999), the iPhone 13 (starting at $ 799) and its smaller iPhone 13 Mini (starting at $ 999). from $ 699).

The appearance of the new generation of iPhone has changed slightly, now the space around the screen has become somewhat smaller. It is equipped with the new A15 Bionic chip, which the company claims will run faster than its closest competitors.

iPhone 13 Pro (available in two sizes – regular and zoomed) is equipped with three lenses: two wide-angle and one portrait, which also has a macro function. Apple claims it has the most advanced imaging system of any smartphone in the world.

The new iPhone 13 phone will have a dual-lens camera. The developers are also introducing a “cinematic” video mode, which allows you to create clips with “focal panoramas” when you focus on different objects in the frame during recording.

The iPhone 13 has more memory (up to one terabyte for the “pro” model and up to 512 gigabytes for the standard variations. As expected, the new phone can work in the actively developing 5G mobile networks. The company also promises that the phone will last longer keep charge.

BBC correspondents note that most of the improvements in the new iPhone model cannot be considered revolutionary – they are only relatively little different from previous models. In addition, today’s presentation by Apple was overshadowed by reports of a new vulnerability in the operating system of its mobile devices.

New Apple Watch

During the presentation, Apple introduced the next version of its “smart watch” – Apple Watch 7, the screen size of which will be larger than in previous models. The design has also been slightly changed.

Photo author, Apple Photo caption, Apple CEO Tim Cook during a presentation on the background of a snapshot of the iPhone 13

The company promises that the screen of the new watch will be brighter and easier to manage. The device has increased sand protection and can also be charged faster. The price for the new watch will start at $ 399.

However, as recently reported by Bloomberg, the production of new watches may face delays due to problems with the supply of components. During the presentation, the company said that it will be possible to buy the seventh version of the watch “later during the fall”, although the new iPad will be available to buyers from next week.

At the presentation, the company also unveiled a new budget iPad model equipped with the latest version of its A13 chip. Apple promises that the device will work faster, and its cameras are also improved – both front and rear.

Behind the presentation Apple could be watched live in Youtube and on the company’s website.

In addition, the company finally decided to update the iPad Mini – the latest, fifth generation of the smaller iPad was released back in 2019. The design of the new device will resemble the “square” professional models of iPhones and iPads (“pro” line), it will also be able to work in mobile networks of the fifth generation and will allow recording video in 4K resolution.

Bet on 5G

The previous iPhone model, the iPhone 12, was unveiled in October last year. Usually, the presentation of new Apple products takes place in September, but in 2020 they decided to delay it a little due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Photo author, Reuters Photo caption, iPhone 12 was the first iPhone with 5G connectivity

The main novelty of the iPhone 12 was precisely the ability to work in fifth generation (5G) mobile networks – where they are. In Russia, 5G networks are not yet working everywhere, but they are beginning to be tested at separate points.

However, in Western countries, including the US and the UK, fifth-generation communications are actively developing, and mobile companies are expected to actively try to interest customers in new technologies, Reuters said.

“Apparently, over the past six months, the scale [сетей 5G] has grown significantly, – quotes the agency of the representative of Creative Strategies Ben Bajarin. “Companies want people to buy new devices. And they will be running an aggressive marketing campaign. “