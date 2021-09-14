Apple shares fell during the presentation of new iPhones :: News :: RBC Investments

After the presentation of the new iPhone lineup, Apple shares declined. The tech giant’s stock quotes usually fall after this event, as investors already pre-lay the positive in prices, experts say.

Photo: Shutterstock



Apple shares since the beginning of the presentation of new products fell by 1.39% on the American stock exchange NASDAQ to $ 146.91 at 21:19 Moscow time. The securities lost 2.97% from the highs of today.

The IT giant presented four iPhone models, Apple Watch 7 series and new iPad and iPad mini tablets. From what Apple fans expected to see, there weren’t just the new AirPods and MacBook wireless earbuds.

Apple shares have traditionally tended to decline on the day of new product launches. According to data compiled by Bloomberg, the tech giant’s stock fell three out of four times Apple introduced new iPhones. Excluding the 8.3% gain in stock on the day Steve Jobs unveiled the first iPhone in 2007, Apple stock was down 0.8% on average on the day it launched its new smartphones.

According to research firm Bespoke Investment Group, this dynamic is due to the fact that investors are getting used to regular innovations from Apple, and many details are communicated already before the presentations. According to experts, the positive from new products is usually already taken into account in the share price.

How to make money from an Apple presentation: 10 shares of suppliers and competitors



Investment company Bernstein analyzed how Apple shares behave before, after and during the presentation of new iPhones in relation to the dynamics of the S&P 500. According to the study, on the day of the event, securities usually lag behind the dynamics of the S&P 500 by 0.2%. A similar correlation can be seen one week after the presentation. After one and three months, the stock of the Cupertino company outpaced the broad market index by only 0.3%, after six months – by 5.9%.

Photo: CNBC



However, the dynamics of the papers before the presentation is much better than after. In the three and six months before the presentation, Apple shares outpaced the S&P 500 by 14.5% and 20.2%, respectively. But the results change from year to year. For example, Apple stock was 15% behind the market six months after the iPhone XS / R was unveiled in 2018, and outperformed the S&P 500 by 34% in the same period following the iPhone 11 announcement in 2019.

CNBC also provided a table showing the performance of Apple stocks against the S&P 500 in specific periods following the presentation of certain smartphone models.

Photo: CNBC



On Friday, September 10, Apple stock posted its biggest decline (3.31%) in four months after the court ruling over the company’s dispute with game developer Epic Games. The court ruled that Apple should no longer prohibit developers from posting external links, special buttons, and other ways to notify users about payment methods other than the App Store in their applications. This could reduce the company’s revenue, as Apple charges a 15-30% commission on transactions within the App Store.