Apple’s main announcement: where to watch the presentation of the new iPhone 13

The broadcast can be seen on the official website of the company Apple or at YouTube channel… The video will also be available on the AppleTV app. In addition, follow the latest news on our portal.

The broadcast of the main announcement of the year will begin at 20:00 Moscow time. In addition to the new iPhone 13, the announcement of the new Apple Watch 7, AirPods 3 and Pad Mini 6 is expected.

You can watch the announcement right here:

What to expect from new devices from California

AirPods 3

AirPods 3 are supposed to be externally will be similar to AirPods Pro. However, there is an opinion that manufacturers can refuse silicone tips. The noise reduction of the model can be reduced in favor of a more affordable price.

Photo: macrumors

Apple Watch 7

Concerning Apple Watchrumored to be the watch case will become thinner by 1.7 mm, and the display size will grow slightly. Sources say that in Apple Watch a glucometer will be built in to monitor blood sugar levels.

Photo: instagram @theapplebias

iPad Mini 6

Design iPad Mini 6 will be markedly different from its predecessors. This time Apple will fit a slightly larger screen with diagonal sizes ranging from 8.5 “to 8” (previous models had 7.9 “displays). Cupertinos will replace the Lightning port with USB-C, while the fingerprint scanner will be transferred to the power button, and the Home button will disappear altogether. The “filling” of the gadget will be a fresh A15 chip. The base iPad will also be slightly thinner than previous generations.

Photo: gsmarena.com

iPhone 13

And finally, what will the new iPhone be?… Presumably, Apple will present four versions of the smartphone – mini, regular, Pro and Pro Max. Thanks to various leaks, it became known that in iPhone 13 nyou are expected new body colors: bronze, golden two shades (Sunset Gold and Rose Gold) and matte black. There is an assumption that if you look at the picture from the splash screen, then inside the apple you can see the future colors of the case design.

Photo: instagram @atuos_user

According to rumors, the new iPhone will change the display: the bangs will slightly decrease and the screen refresh rate will accelerate – up to 120 Hz. However, there is a high probability that the frequency will be increased only in the model iPhone 13 Pro… Another gimmick is a continuous display. Always-On Display… The same technology is used in the latest generations of Apple Watch. The fast charging power will increase to 25W.

The main intrigue is whether an iPhone flash drive will be made up to 1 TB…

Learn more about new Apple gadgets can be read here.