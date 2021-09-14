Aragami 2, Subnautica: Below Zero, Phoenix Point & 10 More Games Announced For Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft has announced a library update Xbox Game Pass for the next fortnight.

In total, by the beginning of October, subscribers of the service on Xbox and PC will receive 13 more games, 8 of which will appear in Game Pass from the first day of release … The headliner of the collection is the popular survival simulator Subnautica: Below Zero… Also included in the list are tactical strategy with turn-based battles Phoenix point by XCOM creator Julian Gollop, arcade skateboarding with birds SkateBird, simulator aquarium fish I am fish and stealth action about ninja Aragami 2…

All games :

September 15th Flynn: Son of Crimson (Xbox, PC)



16 of September I Am Fish (Xbox, PC) SkateBird (Xbox, PC) Superliminal (Xbox, PC)



23 September Lost Words: Beyond the Page (Xbox, PC) Sable (Xbox, PC) Subnautica: Below Zero (Xbox, PC) Tainted Grail: Conquest (PC)



September 30th Astria Ascending (Xbox, PC) Unsighted (Xbox, PC)



In addition, Game Pass users have been warned which games will be removed from the service at the end of the month. September 30 will be deleted :

Drake Hollow (Xbox, PC)

Ikenfell (Xbox, PC)

Night in the Woods (Xbox, PC)

Kathy Rain (PC)

Warhammer: Vermintide II (Xbox)

Read also: Action Eraser Survives Budget Relay For TV Without Arnold Schwarzenegger…