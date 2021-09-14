Aragami 2, Subnautica: Below Zero, Phoenix Point & 10 More Games Announced For Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft has announced a library update Xbox Game Pass for the next fortnight.
In total, by the beginning of October, subscribers of the service on Xbox and PC will receive 13 more games, 8 of which will appear in Game Pass from the first day of release… The headliner of the collection is the popular survival simulator Subnautica: Below Zero… Also included in the list are tactical strategy with turn-based battles Phoenix point by XCOM creator Julian Gollop, arcade skateboarding with birds SkateBird, simulator aquarium fish I am fish and stealth action about ninja Aragami 2…
All games:
- September 15th
- Flynn: Son of Crimson (Xbox, PC)
- 16 of September
- I Am Fish (Xbox, PC)
- SkateBird (Xbox, PC)
- Superliminal (Xbox, PC)
- 23 September
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page (Xbox, PC)
- Sable (Xbox, PC)
- Subnautica: Below Zero (Xbox, PC)
- Tainted Grail: Conquest (PC)
- September 30th
- Astria Ascending (Xbox, PC)
- Unsighted (Xbox, PC)
In addition, Game Pass users have been warned which games will be removed from the service at the end of the month. September 30 will be deleted:
- Drake Hollow (Xbox, PC)
- Ikenfell (Xbox, PC)
- Night in the Woods (Xbox, PC)
- Kathy Rain (PC)
- Warhammer: Vermintide II (Xbox)
