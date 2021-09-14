Ariana Grande, Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion show clip “34 + 35 (Remix)”

The deluxe version of the album “Positions” is due out soon.

Frame from the video “34 + 35 (Remix)”

Ariana Grande published a video for a remix of the song “34 + 35” recorded together with Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion … In it, performers enjoy life with might and main: lazily stretching by the pool and relaxing in chic interiors.



The video “34 + 35 (Remix)” was directed by Stefan Kohli, who previously worked with Grande as a photographer.

The original track “34 + 35” is featured on Ariana Grande’s sixth album, Positions, which was released in October 2020. The remix is ​​due in a deluxe reissue of the album, which will be released in February (rumored to be February 19).

Before the premiere of the music video, Grande answered questions from fans during a live broadcast. According to her, the tracks from the deluxe edition were recorded while working on Positions and she was considering including them on the album. She does not want to postpone them for the future and release them later, since they are contextually tied precisely to the current era.





“34 + 35” was the second single from “Positions”, the first to be released the title track. It peaked at # 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and # 3 on the UK charts, and went viral on TikTok.

As for Megan Thee Stallion, the rapper recently shared a music video for “Cry Baby” (featuring DaBaby). In November, the singer received four Grammy nominations: Record of the Year, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, and Best New Artist. The ceremony will take place on March 14th.

Doja Cat could win a Grammy too. She was nominated in three nominations: Best New Artist, Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. By the way, she took part in the recording of the album “Positions”: the voice of Doja Cat can be heard in the song “Motive”.