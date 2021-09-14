Ariana Grande starred in revealing dresses in the style of the 60s and delighted fans: Style: Values: Lenta.ru

American actress and singer Ariana Grande showed subscribers shots in candid images inspired by the fashion of the 60s of the last century. She posted a series of pictures on her Instagram page.

The pop singer was photographed in the mirror in various outfits, in which she starred in the video for the song Positions. In one of the images, the celebrity poses in a short black dress with a peplum at the waist, and in the other – in a shiny corset dress with a deep neckline, the skirt of which is framed with ruffles. She chose high platform shoes as shoes.

In addition, 27-year-old Grande captured herself in a black and white outfit consisting of a crop top with straps and a mini skirt. She also wore high leather boots and a bright yellow suit – a skirt and jacket with large buttons. In all the photos, the star’s hair is gathered in a high voluminous ponytail.

It is known that when creating images, Grande’s personal stylist Mimi Cuttrell was inspired by the fashion trends of the 1960s. The specialist complemented the singer’s outfits with accessories, in particular, headbands and voluminous earrings.

Grande fans admired her appearance in the comments below the post. “Gorgeous”, “You look just great”, “I adore you, Ariana!”, “Pretty girl”, “Very cool outfits, Ariana,” the fans said.

Earlier in August, Ariana Grande showed off a bikini photo from her canyon vacation. She snapped a selfie in Point Canyon, Utah, wearing a White Fox turquoise swimsuit, showing off several tattoos. The celebrity posed with her hair down.