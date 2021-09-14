Bitcoin Core 22.0 released with Taproot support

A new version of the popular Bitcoin Core client (v 22.0) has been released. It implements support for the upcoming major Taproot update scheduled for November 2021.

Bitcoin Core 22.0 was released!

It is available from https://t.co/WpMuMaejz1

Release mail: https://t.co/ZvZKXZ0iLD – Bitcoin Core Project (@bitcoincoreorg) September 13, 2021

The work on the client took about eight months, about 100 people contributed to the creation of the new software. For the first time, the developers decided to abandon the zero at the beginning of the version name (22.0, not 0.22.0 according to the old pattern).

Implementing Taproot Support

The Bitcoin Core 0.21.1 release already included activation logic for Taproot. Bitcoin Core 22.0 is the first major release to support the update itself, which is considered the largest since Segregated Witness was activated in 2017.

“It is clear that Bitcoin Core 22.0 will fully validate the new Taproot rules. From the moment the update was activated in November, all Taproot transactions will be verified in accordance with the new protocol rules, ”said journalist Aaron van Wyrdum.

I2P support

To hide IP addresses when connecting nodes, Bitcoin Core users could previously use the Tor network. They now have an alternative privacy protection solution.

The Invisible Internet Project (I2P) is a decentralized peer-to-peer network. It is overlay, persistent (disconnecting a node will not affect the functioning of the network) and anonymous. Encryption is used when transferring data between nodes on the network.

Improved hardware wallet support

Back in version 0.18.0, released a few years ago, Bitcoin Core added support for hardware wallets. However, this was implemented through the command line interface.

Starting with version 0.20.0, a graphical interface (GUI) became available, but users had to perform some additional actions from the command line when signing transactions.

Bitcoin Core 22.0 is the first release of the popular client with full GUI support for hardware wallets. Users can now easily pair software with devices from Ledger, Trezor, BitBox, KeepKey and Coldcard.

Recall that the previous release of Bitcoin Core (v 0.21.0) took place in January 2021. It added support for Tor Network V3 addresses, descriptor wallets, bug fixes and performance improvements.

